Baahubali fans troll Ponniyin Selvan I on Day 1 collections: 'Don't compare'

Ponniyin Selvan: I was released on September 30 worldwide

Baahubali fans have been comparing Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I with the Prabhas starrer ever since the first teaser of the film was launched. Like Baahubali, Ponniyin Selvan: I too has grand visuals. As per the fans, the visual element will drive its box office collections. However, after the Day 1 collection of Ponniyin Selvan: I was shared by trade business experts on Saturday, Baahubali fans have been trolling the makers for its below-par performance at the ticket window.

Ponniyin Selvan: I off to a decent start at the box office

As per a report in Box Office India, Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I did decent business in Hindi on Day 1. It collected Rs 1.75-2 crore nett range for the Hindi version and Rs 85 lakh nett coming from the Tamil version in Hindi circuits. In the home territory, it collected huge numbers and earned Rs 22 crore. As per the makers, the worldwide collections of Ponniyin Selvan: I for Day 1 was Rs 80 crore. As per the reports, the film will be one of the biggest openers in Tamil Nadu. It is also being received well in the Telugu region.

Baahubali fans compare its collections with Ponniyin Selvan: I

For many, Baahubali vs Ponniyin Selvan: I is a Telgu vs Tamil film industry debate. Since the Day 1 collection of Ponniyin Selvan: I have paled in comparison with Prabhas' Baahubali, netizens saw the opportunity to share memes and funny reactions as they trolled Mani Ratnam and team Ponniyin Selvan: I.

One social media user wrote, "Baahubali2 Day1- 217 Crores, PonniyanSelvan Day1 - 75 Crores, Don't ever do that compare with BB2 (sic)." Another Twitter user wrote, "Rather than giving a compelling product which appeals to every section of audience, Tamil people are more eager to prove themselves better than TFI. It's a tough fact to accept but it is what it is (sic)."

Many have also rejected the comparisons outrightly saying the two films are completely different in genre and treatment and each one has its own merits.

Check out more reactions on Baahubali vs Ponniyin Selvan: I comparisons.

