Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 1: Average start for Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 1: With much excitement and expectation, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan actioner hit theaters on September 30. Having said that, the film registered an average collection on day 1. Pushkar Gayathri's directorial opened at around Rs 10 crore as it clashed with Mani Ratnam's much-awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan I. According to trade reports, Vikram Vedha didn't perform well in mass centres like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Apparently, the start of the film is similar to Ranbir Kapoor- Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera'. However, Vikram Vedha is likely to see a massive growth in its collection over the weekend.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Report:

Vikram Vedha has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Fans couldn't stop themselves from praising Hrithik and Saif's performance. However, Box Office India has something else to say.

"Vikram Vedha found it tough going on day one as collections look like coming in around the 9-10 crore nett mark. Hopefully in the morning the final number will be towards that 10 crore nett mark but the collections coming in from mass centres are very low. The numbers from the likes of Gujarat and Maharashtra are coming in lower than Shamshera. The bigger centres are better than that film but all India collections are unlikely to be much better than that film," BOI said. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Twitter Review and Reactions: Fans are loving Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film may have suffered a little due to Navratri and Dussehra festivities but still should have done better than the given trade report. "It is possible that numbers from East can be better with Hrithik Roshan strong in West Bengal and Puja to start. There is no doubt that East India will perform when the Puja period starts but to take real benefit of that it will need reports on side," BOI added.

About Vikarm Vedha

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Release: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer bags third biggest opening of the year

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

