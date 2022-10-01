Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 1: Aishwarya Rai-Vikram's film breaks worldwide records

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 1: Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historic epic drama was released on September 30. Starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, the film opened to huge expectations. Having said that, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has registered impressive collections not only in India but globally. According to trade reports, PS1 recorded the third biggest opening in Tamil Nadu this year and the biggest opening for a Tamil film worldwide. Reportedly, the Hindi version of the movie made a gross of Rs 1.5 crore at the box office.

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Report

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan 1 witnessed a box office collection of Rs 25.86 crore in Tamil Nadu on day 1. Taking to his Twitter, Vijayabalan updated the numbers and wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office. The film has grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state. 3rd BIGGEST opener of the year."

For the worldwide collection, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted PS1 has already surpassed the $2 million collection in the US. "#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022." Adding, "#PS1 becomes the first Tamil Movie to do back-to-back $1 Million per day (Sep 29th and 30th) in USA." ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 1: Average start for Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film

Talking about the Malayalam version, Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyn Selvan' reportedly made a gross of Rs 2.5 crore in Kerala.

According to Box Office reports, "It is expected that PS1 would make a total box office collection of Rs 50 crore globally."

About Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan I leaked online; HD print available on TamilRockers, Telegram, torrent sites

The film marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She is essaying the role of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. It has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

