Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan I leaked online; HD print available on TamilRockers, Telegram, torrent sites

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and Ponniyin Selvan: I featuring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among many others, have been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other places on the internet. The films were highly anticipated by the fans and had released in cinema halls on September 30. Despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the films' overall box office performance. Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name and Ponniyin Selvan: I is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

About Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram

(Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

About Ponniyin Selvan: I

The much-anticipated Tamil historical drama is directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. It has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ponniyin Selvan: I features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Its visual storytelling is receiving unanimous praise.

