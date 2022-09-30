Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on working with Mani Ratnam: I am his lifetime student | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stars in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I

Acclaimed Indian director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I has been released in cinema halls. Fans have been queuing outside the theaters to catch this big-screen spectacle. For the historical drama, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is collaborating with Ratnam for the fourth time, after making her acting debut with the filmmaker's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, followed by titles such as Guru, Raavan and Raavanan. Speaking exclusively with IndiaTV, Rai shared her commitment to doing novel projects and excitement about embarking on a cinematic journey with Ratnam's technical genius and vision.

"I am very fortunate to have worked with a combination of genius talents. I will forever cherish each experience that I have had working with them and to be able to contribute in whatever little way I have to bring their creativity to life. It is often said and will remain unsaid with all those who haven't unabashedly expressed their obvious desire to work with such talents. To have gotten this experience time and again, I respect each time I had the opportunity. I commit to it from my soul and try to do justice to their conviction and belief in me as an artiste." Rai said on collaborating with Ratnam and his crew of Ponniyin Selvan: I.

She continued, "Thank you would not do justice to the gratitude I feel to have had the opportunity to work with him (Ratnam). I am forever looking forward to several more with him. That is the hungry artist and lifetime of a student I will be to him to his body of work. he is my forever guru."

Ratnam recalled the first time he offered a film to Rai and said, "I remember approaching her for Iruvar. I told her it is not a heroine introduction film. It is not a launch film. It is a character and the film is in Tamil. I asked her if she is willing to do it and she said yes. Since then every time she has said yes so it's been wonderful."

Rai added to this," I am there to work and to experience this world of creativity and to work with this genius energy. I loved his directness and honesty because that was the way even I wanted to come into films. The thrills go with the turf but I was here to do the work and to learn."

