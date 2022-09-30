Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan's show on TV and OTT. Know details

Follow us on Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Know when and where to watch

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on October 1 on TV and OTT. All eyes will be on who the contestants will be this time around. The Bollywood superstar recently introduced Tajik singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of the new installment. Meanwhile, a lot of speculation is about who the participants will be this time around and what new will the show offer this time around. Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors TV and Voot Select. Let's find out when and where you can catch the show as it airs on Saturday.

Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch?

Salman Khan, who has been the host of Bigg Boss since 2010, will be back to steer the show one more time. On Colors TV, Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, Saturday at 9.30 pm. The premiere episode is expected to be a two-day affair. Some of the contestants will be introduced on Saturday, while the others will be entering the house during Sunday's episode. If you are planning to watch Bigg boss 16 on OTT, tune into Voot Select on October 1 at 9.30 pm. However, if you watch it on Voot Select, you will have to subscribe to the OTT platform at Rs 299. The subscription charges are for one year.

Bigg Boss 16: What is the new format of the show?

Several promos of Bigg Boss 16 have been revealed that have hinted that the show will be undergoing a format change. While the contestants will be locked inside the house for a specified time, this time around Bigg Boss will also be part of the show in some capacity. Also, the show will proceed at a faster pace as compared with previous seasons. The show will air on weekdays at 10 pm and at 9.30 pm on the weekends, when Salman will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Bigg Boss 16: Know the contestants' list

Bigg Boss 16's confirmed contestants so far are Abdu Rozik and Imlie fame actress Sumbul Touqeer. Meanwhile, the names of the other participants have not been revealed yet. Many names are going around about the possible Big Boss 16 participants. They include Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann.

