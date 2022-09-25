Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia lifts the trophy as winner of Rohit Shetty's show, Mr Faisu is runner up

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 concluded today (September 25) with a star-studded grand finale which was attended by the team of film Cirkus including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever. Host Rohit Shetty announced choreographer Tushar Kalia as the winner of the show. The top 3 finalists of the show were Mohit Malik, Tushar and Mr Faisu. Among the finalists, Tushar took the trophy home and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up. The choreographer defeated Mr Faisu, Mohit and other strong contestants. Along with the trophy, he took home a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift car and prize money of Rs 20 lakhs.

Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair were the last two contestants who got eliminated. The contestants have been entertaining the viewers by showing their daredevil side and performing challenging stunts on the show. Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show saw several celebrities from different walks of life coming together and giving a tough fight to each other.

The show premiered in July, and this year the show was graced by 14 contestants: Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard.

