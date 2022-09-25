Shah Rukh Khan shares drool-worthy look from Pathaan, raises temperature in shirtless photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday treated his fans and followers as he shared his shirtless picture from the sets of his upcoming film Pathaan with a quirky caption. He wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Netizens reactions

In the picture, SRK can be seen laying on the couch shirtless flaunting his chiselled body and abs. The actor's post created a storm on the internet. His fans bombarded the picture with their epic comments. Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then i saw this. Legend." Armaan Malik dropped fire emojis. A fan wrote, "King is coming back."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his film Zero in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Earlier, Shah Rukh revealed the first look of his film Pathaan. In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. Blood stains and injury marks His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied. "Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se," SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip.

Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh is also coming up with 'Dunki', which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'.

Latest Entertainment News