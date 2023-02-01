Flora Saini reveals being in abusive relationship with producer Gaurang Doshi: 'He'd punch my private parts'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FLORA SAINI Flora Saini

Flora Saini, who was last seen as the ghost in the movie Stree, recalled her abusive relationship with a famous producer and said that he used to punch her private parts and box her face. Earlier, the actress had spoken in length about being in an abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend-producer Gaurang Doshi. She first made headlines during the #MeToo wave when she spoke about him threatening to kill her. Now, she revealed that Gaurang Doshi abused her physically in a 14-month long relationship.

Taking to her Instagram, Flora dropped a video montage of her pictures that even consists a photo with marks on her face. Floral in the clip revealed that Doshi turned abusive soon after getting into the relationship and had banned her from contacting anyone. She shared, "I was in love, he was a famous producer. But soon things changed. He turned abusive, he'd box my face and punch my private parts. He took my phone and forced me to quit work. For 14 months, he didn't let me talk to anyone. Until one evening, he punched me in the stomach, and I ran away."

The clip further stated, "Slowly, I got back to the thing I liked the most -- acting. It took time but I'm happy today, I've even found love."

Sharing the video, Flora captioned, "Life can only be lived forward and some of the biggest blessings of your life come after ur biggest lessons.. when u least expect it.. so never stop believing in the magic of life and let the universe surprise you, I STILL BELIEVE IN FAIRY TALES!"

In 2018, Flora Saini decided to take the legal way to fight out the battle against the Gaurang Joshi. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Flora said, “He is lying out and clear. He was never acquitted. Just that since I filed a domestic violence case against him and I wasn’t his wife, the case was not applicable. I’m also upset with the media house for not taking my side of the story. I’m speaking openly about it. So now I’m planning to take it the legal way. I’m fighting this for my honor. Media and social media has helped me so much. Truth should prevail and he should not be trusted.”

