Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, MC Stan lose Ticket to Finale because of Sumbul? Fans don't agree

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KATHERINEWALDEF Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16: In the last episode, Bigg Boss announced nominations between the two teams, Mandli including-- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. All the members had to come to the confession room where the designer and celebrity stylist Ken was sitting. He talked to contestants while they mentally counted down to nine minutes. Sumbul was unable to perform the clock task which later makes Mandli lose the task and 'Ticket to Finale'.

After the task, while Sumbul felt guilty, Nimrit, Shiv, and MC Stan discussed that they lost because the Imlie actress took longer time. Bigg Boss then revealed the final score, where Mandli stood at 36 minutes and Team B took 34 minutes, following which they won the task. Further, Bigg Boss says the team who lost are the ones to be nominated-- Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul.

While the Mandali members got furious, Shiv tried to make them understand that Sumbul didn't do it intentionally. He convinced everyone to go and talk to Sumbul. Soon, MC Stan and Nimrit lost their calm and snapped at her for her behaviour strange. Nimrit said why is she showing her anger to them when she is the one to be blamed. Adding to this, Stan said that he can't tolerate Sumbul's behaviour as she 'is playing the victim card'

In the end, Nimrit gets annoyed with Sumbul’s behavior and facepalm and asks her to stop behaving so strangely. After this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan started trending on Twitter with many backing and supporting the actress. Her fans also called out mandli members for blaming Sumbul. Take a look

Latest Entertainment News