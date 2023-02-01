Sidharth Malhotra visits Delhi; Kiara Advani & Manish Malhotra finalise outfit. Is it for the wedding? VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. They are expected to tie the knot on February 6. According to reports, the wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding rituals will take place over two days with only close friends and family members present, followed by a lavish banquet in Mumbai for their industry friends. Amid this, Kiara was spotted late night, for last-minute fittings at Manish Malhotra's house, making fans wonder if it is for her wedding day.

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in his hometown Delhi, with his family. As per social media buzz, Sid is personally handling the final round of preparations. However, there has been no confirmation from either Kiara or Sidharth. Also, it is reported that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra designs for their big day.

See Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra's video

As the video went viral, a SidKiara fan wrote, "Kiara spotted with #ManishMalhotra Just happy for the fact that Feb has just begun and we are already getting the updates, It's happening #kiaraadvani #sidkiara." Another said, "Super excited."

Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly putting in every effort to have a traditional Punjabi wedding and elaborate ceremonies. According to India Today, "There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist."

Sidharth-Kiara's work front

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Yodha lined up. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan.

