FIRST pictures of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir are here & we can't keep calm

Kareena Kapoor and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan became parents to a proud baby boy earlier this year. They have reportedly named him Jehangir which is the reason the couple is in the limelight these days. Bebo is quite active on social media where she keep on sharing frequent updates for her fans. However, unlike Taimur Ali Khan, she did not reveal the face of her younger son. However, we have finally got our hands on the first pictures of Jeh. Yes, that's true! Kareena and Saif along with Jehangir and Taimur visited father Randhir Kapoor's new home in bandra where the paparazzi caught hold of their pictures. The tiny tot was also captured sitting in the lap of his caretaker in the car as well as being carried by father Saif who was dressed in his usual white kurta and black pants.

Not just them but even Bebo along with his sister Karisma Kapoor and Babita was also spotted. She waved at the photographers and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and dark sunglasses. The Kapoor clans are ever ready to get clicked but this time it was Jehangir who stole all the attention.

See his first pics here:

Soon after the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Jehangir's name became the reason of discussion on social media. Soon, the Twitter space got filled with trolling tweets. Reacting to the same, Bebo told India Today, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option).

That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

On the professional front, Kareena's last film was Angrezi Medium. Next up, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite superstar Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she has projects like Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.