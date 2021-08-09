Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor reveals she had no sex drive during Jeh's pregnancy, calls Saif Ali Khan 'supportive man'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever since her Instagram debut has been quite active on the application and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. The actress who welcomed her second son Jeh with husband Saif Ali Khan in February 2021 launched her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Ahead the launch, she went live on Instagram alongwith filmmaker and BFF Karan Johar where the two talked about pregnancy experiences. During the conversation, Bebo revealed how a woman goes through a lot of mood swings and emotions during the process. Speaking about herself, she said that at some time she would feel amazing and sexy but even experienced loss of her sex drive. However, it was her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who was always supportive.

Kareena, during the Instagram LIVE stated that Saif would compliment her for looking beautiful, However after six-seven months, she felt exhausted and was in a state where she didn't know what to think. It is during this moment when you need a supportive man who does not pressure his wife to look beautiful or expect their regular sex life to be super active.

Kareena said, "You yourself spoke about how you lost your sex drive and your husband was very understanding through those days. What are the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself? People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.’"

She continued, "But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’"

Karan adding to the same said how a woman's need should be given utmost importance and should be loved in every form. Meanwhile Kareena who is a mother of two sons recently shared a picture of her two sons. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo (sic)."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she even has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.