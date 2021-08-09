Bigg Boss OTT Aug 9 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal to lock horns with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal & others

Monday, August 09, 2021
     
Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar after being launched on the web platform VOOT will witness the very first episode today.Going by the promo, it feels that contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath & others are up for a dhamakedaar opening. Are you excited about the show? Catch the LIVE updates here!

New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2021 18:52 IST
Bigg Boss OTT hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar launched on August 8 on the web platform-- VOOT. The show which is known for its interesting theme and contestants has gone the digital way for a period of six weeks after which it will be launched on Television as Bigg Boss 15. The interesting part of the OTT season is the fact that fans will get a chance to stay connected with the housemates as they have a 24×7 live access. For those unversed, BB OTT has welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. 

It is now time to witness the very first episode of the show which will show the ‘bolder and crazier’ avatar of the 13 players aka contestants fighting for the trophy. Don't miss any interesting scoop and read the LIVE Updates here:

 

  • Aug 09, 2021 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It will be the audience who will take the final call.

  • Aug 09, 2021 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Divya wants everyone to 'love, support, and vote' her

  • Aug 09, 2021 6:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Know why Raqesh said YES to Bigg Boss OTT

    A video shared on Raqesh's official Insta handle was captioned, "Raqesh Speaking Out His Heart About Doing Bigg Boss 15 The cat is out of the bag and yes finally Raqesh is all set to take on the Bigg Boss adventure, one he never thought he would take. So here he is speaking to his digital family because this journey is incomplete without you all. Let’s give him all our support, eye balls and love as Raqesh competes in the Bigg Boss house, Season 15, OTT!"

  • Aug 09, 2021 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is Pratik on a fighting spree with everyone?

    After the premiere episode, many pointed out at the way how Pratik instigated everyone and tried to come in the limelight. While many called him entertaining, there were others who said that his behaviour was uncalled for. In the promos shared by the makers, he has continued his enemity with some of the participants namely Shamita and Divya.

  • Aug 09, 2021 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal's fight will definitely be the highlight today

