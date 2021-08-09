Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FARAHKHAN Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan recreate 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step after 21 years; Katrina Kaif & fans react

A number of our favourite Bollywood celebrities are quite active on social media and keep on sharing updates for their fans. One among those is choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan who has time and again caught attention of everyone with her Instagram posts. Yet again, she did the same when she shared a video with actor Hrithik Roshan. What grabbed eyeballs was the fact that the two of them were performing the hook step of their iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena, from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The track was one of the popular songs from the film and was crooned by none other than singer Lucky Ali. The film, for the unversed, released 21 years ago featured Roshan paired opposite actress Ameesha Patel.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Farah wrote in her caption, "This Step! 21 years still going strong! Just like Hrithik Roshan." As soon as the same was shared it caught the attention of not just Farah's followers but also other celebs. Reacting to the same, Hrithik's 'Bang Bang' co-star Katrina Kaif wrote, "Mummmyyyyyyyyyyy," while Kartik Aaryan commented, "Legendary." Not just them but even Neha Kakkar found the video 'cute' while Sanjay Kapoor added, "Superb (raised hands emoji) whose the girl with Hrithik (laughing emoji)."

Check out the video here:

Apart from the stars, fans reacted to video and showered love. A person wrote, "The OG dance step of this generation," while another one added, "All time cool hai...the ultimate step..." A third comment on the post read, "This made me feel really old!"

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was directed by Rakehs Roshan and marked Hrithik Roshan's acting debut in the film industry. Watch the full song here:

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan marked 18 years of his blockbuster science-fiction drama "Koi Mil Gaya" and penned a letter to the film's character, Jadoo, thanking it for filling his life with "happiness and magic". He took to Instagram and shared the note addressed to Jadoo, along with stills from the film. "To the one who filled Rohit's and personally my life with happiness and magic. He held Rohit's hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles," the 47-year-old actor wrote on Sunday evening.

Hrithik Roshan also teased his fans, asking them what the beloved character would look like today. "Jaadoo was merely three when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes I wonder how he would look like today. What do you guys think? Happy birthday Jaadoo! (sic)"

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in War co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. On the ocassion of his birthday, he announced his new project 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.