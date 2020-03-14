Farida Jalal Birthday Special: DDLJ to Jawaani Janeman, iconic mother roles played by the actress

Bollywood actress Farida Jalal is counted amongst one of the respected actresses of the industry. She has worked in more than 200 films in her career and made her own identity. There is such sweetness in his accent and personality that whenever she is seen on screen, a sense of positive feeling takes over. The actress was born on 14 March 1949 and started her career with the film Bahar Ki Manzil. Apart from this, she appeared in films such as Gopi, Devi, Bobby, Majbur, Alap, Naya Din Nayi Raat, and Khushboo.

She was rarely seen as a lead actress, but she continued to work as a side actress in the 70s and 80s. Jalal got the most recognition by playing the role of a mother in the 90s. She was well-liked in this role as compared to other actresses because she has always appeared as a cool mom in most of the films. On the occasion of her 71st birthday, we enlist movies in which her role as a mother was widely appreciated.

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Among the various roles she has played, one of the most recognized ones has been that where she played the role of Kajol's supportive mother for which she has even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Farida Jalal, in the film, was seen playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother who used to take care of her daughter, Anjali.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kajol, in the film, played the role of Kajol's mother who also used to take care of Hrithik Roshan in the film.

4. Shararat

Farida, in the popular daily soap, played the role of Shruti Seth's maternal grandmother Sushma and won appreciation.

5. Jawaani Jaaneman

The actress was last seen in Saif Ali Khan, Aaliya F, and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman where she yet again played the role of Saif's mother.

