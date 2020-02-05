Farhan Akhtar’s ‘splashback’ video earns compliments from Anil Kapoor, says ‘want to have a body like this’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar’s ‘splashback’ video earns compliments from Anil Kapoor

Farhan Akhtar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He has given us a brilliant performance in the sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and will now star in another sports biopic named Toofan. Undoubtedly, the actor has worked hard on his body for the role. On Wednesday, Farhan shared an interesting video of himself in a pool which earned him a compliment from another fit actor Anil Kapoor.

Farhan Akhtar shared a video in which he is seen relaxing in a pool. The video has been shot in the backward mode and the actor captioned it “Splashback.” Soon after he posted the video, fans flooded his post with comments. Actor Anil Kapoor also dropped a compliment and wrote, “Flash-forward. I want to do this next Janam and have a body like this.” Check out the video here-

Farhan Akhtar is currently filming the boxing drama Toofan, glimpses of which he keeps sharing on the internet. On the other hand, Farhan keeps ruling the headlines for his relationship with Shibani Dandekar. The actor is said to get married with Shibani this year. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source said that the couple might surprise their fans and tie the knot sooner than expected. The report read, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

While Farhan and Shibani have not confirmed or denied the rumours, Javed Akhtar had reacted to the wedding news and said that he would have known if his son was getting married.

