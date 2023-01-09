Farah Khan birthday: Some of the iconic dance songs choreographed by queen of humour | Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FARAHKHANKUNDER Farah Khan's Instagram uploads

The ace Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer celebrated her 58th birthday today. We have all seen Farah's directorial journey in which we have witnessed some of the superhit blockbusters like, 'Main Hu Na' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Om Shanti Om' (Deepika Padukone's debut film), 'Happy New Year' and many more. But very few know that the queen of humour started her career as a choreographer. She began her career in Bollywood as a choreographer with the 1992 blockbuster 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. From choreographing the hit number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to nailing the hook step of Munni Badnaam Hui, Farah has given many chartbusters in her nearly three-decade-long career.

She’s choreographed over 100 songs and has six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography to her kitty. She was also nominated for a National Film Award for Best Choreography. She is a director, producer, and actress in addition to being a choreographer. Today on her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best numbers.

1. Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai)

Who doesn't know the hook step of this song? One of the best tracks from the time, featuring Hrithik Roshan became an instant hit. Farah also won the Filmfare award for ‘Best Choreography’.

2. Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabanng)

Stepping into the world of item numbers, Farah gave one of her best works by choreographing the steps of Munni Badnaam Hui. Featuring Malaika Arora with Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, the song and the dance moves were received with loud cheers and whistles in cinema halls.

3. Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

how can one forget the famous ‘head bang’ steps? It has been over two decades since this classic AR Rahman track was released, but it seems we still can’t get over it. Entirely filmed on a moving train, this dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora was also choreographed by Farah Khan.

4. Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Yes, you read it right, this iconic dance number has been choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. It's shocking, right? Its Rock ‘n’ Roll feels will make you groove, Shah Rukh and Kajol’s moves will also keep you hooked.

5. Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

This was the first song in which Katrina Kaif performed a sultry dance number as she had never done before, and Khan made sure the song became a dance anthem. Even though the movie didn't do well at the box office, this song still makes us shake a leg whenever we hear it.

6. Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

This song stole all the spotlight from the Ayan Mukherji directed film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Farah gave this song a unique twist by showing the chemistry between a flirtatious teenager (Ranbir Kapoor) and a dancer (Madhuri Dixit).

