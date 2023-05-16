Extraction 2 Trailer Out: Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake with another dangerous mission

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: CHRISHEMSWORTH Chris Hemsworth returns back as Tyler in the second part of Extraction.

Chris Hemsworth is all set to return back as Tyler Rake for a new assignment protecting a gangster's family in the second installment of Extraction. In the sequel to the 2020 action film Extraction, Chris Hemsworth brings back his mercenary character. Tyler returns from the dead to come back to yet another risky assignment where his presence is requested personally.

The two-minute clip teases the much-awaited single take-action sequence in the film. The rest of the trailer has Tyler undergoing death-defying action and insane stunts to save the gangster's family.

The official plotline of the upcoming film reads, "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Golshifteh Farahani, who was a part of the first film, reprises her character as Nik Tyler's partner, who fills him in on a few missing pieces when he finally emerges from the coma he was in. The film will also feature Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

Extraction 2 sees the return of director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Interestingly, Joe has also written the script for the sequel. The film will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on June 16.

The original Extraction thriller saw the Australian mercenary mourn the death of his son while rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug kingpin. Rake then seemingly died in the original Extraction, which hit Netflix in 2020, but a last-minute reveal put that into question. The first part also starred Indian actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Extraction had Tyler Rake rescuing the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The first film was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

