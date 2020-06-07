Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FULLEMPIREPROMOTIONS Evil Dead 2 star Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Evil Dead 2”, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The 68-year-old actor made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday. “To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live.

“But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets," he wrote.

The fruit cellar that Hicks mentions is a reference to the gruesome cabin cellar where several bloody scenes take place in Sam Raimia¿s 1987 horror film. Hicks' character Jake turns on the "Evil Dead" protagonist Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and meets his demise in the cellar. In an episode of the 2015 Starz series "Ash vs Evil Dead," Ash finds Jake's skeleton and has a flashback to his death.

Hicks has also worked with Raimi on “Darkman,” “Intruder” and “Spider-Man 2”.

