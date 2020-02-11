Esha Deol has 'good news'. Tara Sharma thinks she is pregnant again

Esha Deol has a 'good news' to share with her fans

Former actor Esha Deol is starting a new phase of her life. She is set to make her debut as an author with Amma Mia. It is a book based on motherhood. Esha Deol, a mother of two daughters Radhya and Miraya, is all excited for this new beginning.

Esha took to social media to announce the news. Sharing a video featuring Tara Sharma and her elder daughter Radhya, Esha wrote in the caption, ''First look of my debut book Amma Mia #ammamia Pre order link in my bio & My book will hit the stands nation wide from 23rd March 2020 Thank you @tarasharmasaluja for being so lovely & ur precious time''.

In the short promotional clip, Tara tells viewers that Esha invited her home to share some exciting news. When Esha says that she has a "good news'' to share, Tara touches her belly and curiously aks whether she is pregnant again.

Esha then goes on to say,''I had just had Miraya (younger daughter). Come on, yaar!”, to which Tara replies “You never know!”.

Esha then further adds that it is a “new role” and her elder daughter Radhya is “the inspiration'' behind her effort.

The cover of the book has Esha along with with her both the daughters. The tag line reads: ''stories, advices & recipes from one mother to another''.

Later, sharing a long heartfelt note, Esha wrote that she is glad to have experienced motherhood twice. She also thanked Jaya Bachchan for writing the foreword for her book.



''As I make my foray into writing with my first book AMMA MIA!!! It’s on a subject that is very close to my heart—parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it,'' she wrote.

''#ammamia is a book from one mother to another and I hope the book acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I’m ecstatic to be a part of the @penguinindia Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well! My heartfelt thanks to Jaya aunty ( bachchan) for writing such a wonderful foreword for my debut book !,'' she added further.