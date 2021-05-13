Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan & others extend heartfelt greetings

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month. Today Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in many countries and few states of India. While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different owing to the second wave of COVID19. On the auspicious occasion, scores of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, R Madhavan and many others extended greetings on the festival.

The 'Mr India' actor took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives' Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times. Along with the post, Anil noted, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you."

Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop. "Eid mubarak. (Folded hands emoticon)#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn," wrote Bachchan.

'3 Idiots' actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster to commemorate the festival on social media. The poster read, " Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, " To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Eid celebrations at home with wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. In the pictures, the trio is dressed in ethnic outfits, flashing big smiles. "Eid Mubarak everyone !!!" Dulquer wrote.

After a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan, falls the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.

(With ANI inputs)