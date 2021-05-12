Image Source : INSTAGRAM / HXZXM_10 Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know

Muslims all around the world are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which they observe fast from sunrise to sunset. During this 30-day period, Muslims offer prayers and wish for their family's good health. The date and time of Eid-ul-Fitr depend on the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. The crescent moon has not yet been seen in India. While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different owing to the second wave of COVID19.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Moon Sighting: Date

The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia which confirms the date of the festival in other countries. The date of Eid, hence, differs from country to country. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon has not been sighted on the evening of Tuesday (May 11) which was the 29th day of Ramadan. Therefore, the month will be 30 days long and the moon for Shawwal will be sighted on the evening of Wednesday (May 12). Eid will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 13 May.

In India, the new moon is sighted generally a day after Saudi Arabia, accordingly, Eid is expected to be celebrated on Friday, 14 May.

This festival is known to have been started by Islamic prophet Muhammad. Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The holy month of Ramadan started in India on April 14. Muslims wake up before sunrise and eat food. Then they do not eat or drink anything till sunset. After seeing the moon in the evening, they break their fast by consuming dates first. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to almighty. Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and fast and offer prayers for the entire month.

It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.