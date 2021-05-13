Image Source : TWITTER Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings for you

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals of Muslims which is celebrated all over the world. The festival takes place every year and is observed on the 30th day of Ramzan. It is generally known as the 'festival of breaking fast' as Muslims observe fasting for 30 days during the Ramadan period and open the same on Eid-Ul-Fitr. Good food, trendy clothes, gifts are brought and prayers are offered to Allah. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will take place on May 14. People will forget their grievances and embrace each other and wish for each other's well-being. Usually, the prayer takes place in the mosque but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will be observing social distancing. This is why the festival should be more active on social media and share these wonderful messages and greetings to their family, friends, and close relatives.

Eid al-Fitr 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, and Facebook Status

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)

And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Aaj sab kuch bhool kar, aa gale lag ja,

Mubarak ho tuje bhi yeh Eid ka tyohar.

Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah's orders. Happy Eid ul- Adha!

Eid ul-Fitr 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

Eid ul-Fitr 2021 Messages and Greetings

Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak.

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom.

When I can’t reach out to people close to me, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah’s blessings always be with you and your loves ones. Eid Mubarak to you!

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

This Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!