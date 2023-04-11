Did Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey comment on dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHAVANAPANDEY Bhavana Pandey's Instagram uploads

Ananya Panday has already become a sensation within a short span of her career in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. However, for the past few months, the actress is getting linked up with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo also turned show stoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week Finale. Though both the actors have refrained from commenting on the relationship status, Ananya's mother has addressed it and brushed all the rumours.

Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey talked to TOI and shared her thoughts on the ongoing trolls. “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

She further added, “As parents, you feel bad and get hurt when they're trolled, it has become cool for a few people to do that online. Honestly, we don't take it so seriously anymore, and it should not be. Constructive criticism has to be taken seriously. Improvements have to be made if you feel you're going genuinely wrong somewhere and then you need to improvise that. But then, you know, unnecessary trolling and just speaking for the heck of it should be just considered as noise. We have so much to be grateful for, so to crib and complain about these kinds of things is actually unfair.”

Bhavana was last featured in the popular Netflix show Fabulous Lives of the Bollywood Wives along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. The show collected a huge number of views, and all of these wives became sensational. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Pandey will be next seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the upcoming comedy-drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Seema Pahwa among others in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 7, 2023.

