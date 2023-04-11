Amid Dalai Lama's kissing video controversy, Cardi B's tweet on 'predators' go viral; netizens laud rapper

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARDIB Cardi B takes an indirect dig at Dalai Lama?

The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is making waves on the internet after his controversial video went viral. For the unversed, the video shows a young boy asking if he can hug Lama. After giving him a hug, Lama kissed the child on the lips and asked him to suck his tongue. The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media. Amid the controversy, American rapper Cardi B's tweet is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she talked about how kids must be taught about boundaries.

The rapper tweeted, "This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them."

Then a user pointed out her choice of words and responding to him, she wrote, "I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK YOUR COFFEE."

A few hours after her cryptic tweets, Cardi B shared a video of Dalai Lama's incident and wrote, "Man I’m telling yall." She then tweeted, "Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting."

As soon as she tweeted, netizens jammed the comment section, lauding her for speaking on the issue. One user wrote, "You spoke up on something real and important, I applaud you for that." Another user commented, "Thank you Cardi." A third user wrote, 'This was need to be called out."

Meanwhile, Lama has released an official statement apologising for the incident. The statement reads, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

