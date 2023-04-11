Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal turn love gurus for Sunny Kaushal? Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNNYKAUSHAL Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal turn love gurus for Sunny?

Sunny Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film was released on Netflix on March 25. It also features Yami Gautam, and it quickly achieved success. It was also one of the top ten most-watched movies. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sunny Kaushal, who is said to be dating actress Sharvari Wagh, talked about whether he takes his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif and brother Vicky Kaushal's advice on dating and relationships.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. Sunny Kaushal shares a great bond with his bhabhi Katrina Kaif and has also mentioned it several times.

In an interview with India Today, Sunny Kaushal was quizzed on whether he seeks advice from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina regarding relationships and love. To this, he replied, "Regarding love? No! If you ask this question to my brother I am sure he would say that I don't need advice regarding love. Nahi yaar! I don't think I take advice regarding love from them."

After that, Sunny was asked about his relationship status, but he refrained from talking about it.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh put an end to Sunny and Sharvari's linking speculations. Karan Johar asked Ranveer who would Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a double date with; Ranveer named Sunny and Sharvari. He thus confirmed their relationship rumours. However, the two actor's have been mum about their rumoured romance.

Sunny and Sharvari have been co-stars in Kabir Khan directed web series The Forgotten Army. They ignited relationship rumours when Sharvari was seen at Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Jaipur last year because it was a close event and only limited people from the film industry were invited. Sharvari had also shared many pictures from the event on social media with Vicky, Katrina and others.

Also read: Tooth Pari trailer OUT: Shantanu Maheshwari promises an unusual love story of dentist and vampire

Also read: Samantha still has soft spot for Naga Chaitanya? Actress says ‘don’t want to forget anything’

Latest Entertainment News