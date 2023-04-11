Samantha still has soft spot for Naga Chaitanya? Actress says ‘don’t want to forget anything’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha still has soft spot for Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021 after being happily married for four years. The pair took to social media and announced their separation on October 2, explaining they had decided to split ways as husband and wife since they could no longer grow as a couple. Now, years after their split, the actress has shared that she does not want to forget anything in life. The actress also seemed to be hinting at her past relationship when she said that everything in life taught her something and that she would end up in trouble.

In a conversation with Gulte, Samantha was asked if she wanted to forget any of her past experiences. The actress responded by asking if the question was about her relationship, the interviewer emphasised that it could be about anything. Samantha said, "You are getting me into trouble. I don’t want to forget anything because everything taught me something in life so I wouldn’t want to forget maybe like, oh god, do I have to say it out aloud?"

The actress further added, "I am not getting into trouble. I am not going to answer this question. I want to remember everything because everything taught me a lesson."

Earlier in a interview with Zoom TV, she revealed that there were days when she couldn't get out of bed and was at her lowest point after parting ways with Naga. "I see all of the lows, all the days I didn’t want to get out of bed, I see the crying, I see the constant asking my mom if I’m going to be okay. That’s not superhuman strength. There’s a little girl in there as well, who is weak and wants to get better. I was in a very, very dark place during the toughest times of this condition. You name it, I had the most darkest thoughts. And then I realised that I’m not going to do anything about these dark thoughts. If I’m not going to let it destroy me, it means that I’m going to have to start putting one step forward," said Samantha.

