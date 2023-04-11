Tooth Pari trailer OUT: Shantanu Maheshwari promises an unusual love story of dentist and vampire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHANTANU.MAHESHWARI Tooth Pari poster featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala

Tooth Pari trailer OUT: Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala's upcoming web series is a romantic fantasy thriller in which a shy dentist and a vampire's world collide. Something thrilling and spine-chilling twists are awaiting all the cinephiles. Tooth Pari options an uncommon love story as a shy dentist falls for a vampire, who involves getting her tooth fastened. As the two attempt to determine their romance, there’s a battle between the human and vampire world beneath that slowly involves mild.

The official page of Netflix has released the first trailer of the web series and no doubt it looks promising. They wrote, "She was a vampire girl, he was a dentist boy. What could go wrong? Catch Rumi and Roy’s story, in Tooth Pari. Arrives 20th April!". The trailer has definitely left netizens intrigued.

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India, the plot of the series follows the story of a boy-next-door human dentist and the rebellious vampire and their impossible love story. Set in Kolkata – the city of joy, this romantic fantasy thriller promises a ‘love bite’ you will never forget! The picturesque Kolkata simply adds to its mystery and charm to the narrative with its dark alleyways, the Maidan Metro Station, Nonapukur Tram Depot, the Babughat bridge and the Howrah phool-ghat amongst many other iconic attractions bringing the world of Tooth Pari alive.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites premieres on Netflix on April 20, 2023. The series also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Adil Hussain. While Shantanu Maheshwari made his film debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Tanya Maniktala made her acting debut with Mira Nair's international series A Suitable Boy in 2020. She was also seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq and acted in the SonyLIV series Chutzpah.

Shantanu has also appeared in several dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He is also part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew who won the World of Dance Championship in Los Angeles in 2015.

Also Read: Samantha still has soft spot for Naga Chaitanya? Actress says ‘don’t want to forget anything’

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor turns real-life hero; sponsors little girl's cricket dream of playing for India

Latest Web Series News