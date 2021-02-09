Diana Penty to make Malayalam debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan| PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Diana Penty to make Malayalam debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Actress Diana Penty announced her debut in Malayalam films on Instagram on Tuesday. She will be seen alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan in an untitled film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Other details are still under wraps.The actress took to the photo-sharing app and wrote "Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride. "

Take a look:

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan announced that Rosshan will direct his next film, and it is tentatively titled Production No 5. He has also revealed that the film will have Diana Penty in the leading role, while it will be bankrolled by Wayfarer Films. The Varane Avashyamund star extended a warm welcome to Diana Penty with a sweet message.

Dulquer shared a post with Diana, where the two could be seen holding a clapboard. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Welcome @dianapenty to our new film! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine!”

Have a look:

Reportedly, Diana and Dulquer Salmaan's film has been titled Salute. However, the makers of the film haven't revealed anything about the title.

Diana will also be seen in "Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love", a love story, along with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.