Dhanush, Riteish- Genelia, Priyamani get together and snap a cool selfie | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIAD Dhanush, Riteish- Genelia, Priyamani get together

Dhanush, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Priyamani all posed for a cool selfie. When celebrities from other film industries meet, it's always a treat for fans to watch. Recently, the celebrities met up and shared a star-studded picture that took the internet by storm. The celebs looked elated in the picture.

On Monday, the Force actress shared a story on her Instagram which featured her husband Riteish Deshmukh, south actor Dhanush and Priyamani. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "Look D, We have all grown up. So so nice to meet you and @pillumani @dhanushkraja." The celebs looked all smiles as they met. However, there have been no reports on where and how they met.

Take a look at the picture:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GENELIADGenelia D'Souza's Instagram story

Dhanush' work front:

On the work front, Dhanush is enjoying the success of his latest release, Thiruchitrambalam, which has been a box office smash. The actor will soon be seen in director Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven. He also has the Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick, Vaathi, in the works, directed by Venky Atluri.

Priyamani's work front:

The actress is reportedly said to star in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She will play the role of Vijay Sethupathi's wife in the movie. According to reports, Priyamani has heard the script and agreed for the role as well. However, nothing has been officially verified as of yet. The Pushpa 2 cast has started with the project after they recently held a puja ceremony.

Genelia D'Souza's work front:

Genelia D'Souza is slated to make a comeback to Telugu cinema after a ten-year hiatus. She will return to the big screen in the yet-to-be-titled Kannada-Telugu bilingual drama. The film will mark the debut of Kireeti, the son of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Ritiesh Deshmukh's work front:

Ritiesh Deshmukh recently starred in the courtroom comedy series, Case Toh Banta Hai. In the series, he features as the public's lawyer, whereas Fukrey actor, Varun Sharma, defends celebrities.

