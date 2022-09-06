Tuesday, September 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan; Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul react

Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan; Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul react

Suniel Shetty is renowned for his affectionate relationship with his children. The Border actor recently posted a father-son moment on his social media account with Ahan Shetty. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2022 11:28 IST
Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL.SHETTY Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan

Suniel Shetty, who is one of the most prominent celebs in Tinsel Town, is known for his adorable bond with his children. The actor often shares pictures with them and has previously claimed that his bond with them is very transparent and that they share everything. Recently, the daddy cool posted a picture with his son Ahan sharing a warm hug.

On Tuesday, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture. Suniel and Ahan are seen working out in the gym in the monochrome photo. As they sit on a bench in the gym facing the mirror, Suniel is seen wrapping Ahan in his arms from behind. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Fathering is not what perfect men do , but something that perfects the man Frank Pittm. @ahan.shetty #fatherson #life #myheart #mysoul #mysonmyworld (sic)."

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to the heartwarming picture. His daughter Athiya Shetty and soon to be son-in-law KL Rahul dropped heart emojis on the post. 

Earlier, the Hera Pheri actor was quizzed regarding Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding, to which he replied, ''as soon as the children decide, currently Rahul has various matches. He has the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African Tour, and Australia Tour lined up. When they get a break from work commitments, they will get married. They can’t marry in a single day." 

Watch the video here:

However, now reports are rife that the couple is set to tie the knot by the end of this year. The pair recently moved-in together and are said to be avoiding big hotels and tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty made his big Bollywood debut in Milan Luthria’s Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. The film opened to a mixed reception from both critics and audiences.

Related Stories
IIFA 2022: Salman Khan chokes recalling struggling days; Narrates how Suniel Shetty bought him shirt

IIFA 2022: Salman Khan chokes recalling struggling days; Narrates how Suniel Shetty bought him shirt

Sunil Shetty REACTS to Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's language debate, says 'we all actors believe...

Sunil Shetty REACTS to Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's language debate, says 'we all actors believe...

Suniel Shetty reveals when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married | Watch Video

Suniel Shetty reveals when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married | Watch Video

Suniel Shetty reacts strongly to 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, says 'can't put my finger on a reason'

Suniel Shetty reacts strongly to 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, says 'can't put my finger on a reason'

 

DON'T MISS

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie had a perfect morning and this latest photo is proof

After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News