Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan; Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL.SHETTY Suniel Shetty shares adorable photo with son Ahan

Suniel Shetty, who is one of the most prominent celebs in Tinsel Town, is known for his adorable bond with his children. The actor often shares pictures with them and has previously claimed that his bond with them is very transparent and that they share everything. Recently, the daddy cool posted a picture with his son Ahan sharing a warm hug.

On Tuesday, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture. Suniel and Ahan are seen working out in the gym in the monochrome photo. As they sit on a bench in the gym facing the mirror, Suniel is seen wrapping Ahan in his arms from behind. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Fathering is not what perfect men do , but something that perfects the man Frank Pittm. @ahan.shetty #fatherson #life #myheart #mysoul #mysonmyworld (sic)."

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to the heartwarming picture. His daughter Athiya Shetty and soon to be son-in-law KL Rahul dropped heart emojis on the post.

Earlier, the Hera Pheri actor was quizzed regarding Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding, to which he replied, ''as soon as the children decide, currently Rahul has various matches. He has the Asia Cup, World Cup, South African Tour, and Australia Tour lined up. When they get a break from work commitments, they will get married. They can’t marry in a single day."

Watch the video here:

However, now reports are rife that the couple is set to tie the knot by the end of this year. The pair recently moved-in together and are said to be avoiding big hotels and tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty made his big Bollywood debut in Milan Luthria’s Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. The film opened to a mixed reception from both critics and audiences.

DON'T MISS

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie had a perfect morning and this latest photo is proof

After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

Latest Entertainment News