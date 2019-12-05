Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone on battle with depression: I was exhausted and sad all the time

Deepika Padukone has always been very open about her struggle with depression with her fans. The actress has taken it as her aim to spread awareness about this mental condition and educate people about it through her organization as well as her website. Recently, she talked at length about her state of mind in a New York Times blog and revealed that she had no reason to be unhappy during that period of time but she felt sad anyway.

Throwing light on her condition, she said, “I started experiencing symptoms in 2014. It was mid-February, and I had fainted after a long day of work. The next morning, I woke up with an empty feeling in my stomach and the urge to cry. On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did.”

The Padmaavat actress also revealed that she only wanted to sleep during that time as it would help her escape the reality. She added, “I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavour.”

She also confessed that it was hard for her to open up about her condition to her parents as well. She revealed that she would put up a brave face infront of her parents when they visited her in Mumbai but on the day, they were supposed to leave, she broke down. She wrote, “My mother looked at me and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ But I had no answer. She asked me if I was having issues at work. She asked if my partner and I were doing O.K. All I could do was shake my head. After taking a moment to herself, she said, ‘Deepika, I think you need professional help.’”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chaapaak. She will play the role of an acid-attack survivor. She will also be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan’s next film 83. Ranveer will portray the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

