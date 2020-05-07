Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Dear Quarantine' Jacqueline Fernandez posts short film shot on Salman Khan's beautiful Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, ever since the coronavirus lockdown in the country came into force, has been sharing beautiful pictures from Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. She has been self-quarantining with the actor, his family, and friends there. Jacqueline shared a video of a short film that captures the beautiful location and the ambiance of the in the lush-green property. Not only this, but she's also seen riding a horse, climbing coconut trees, drying clothes, feeding farm animals, picking berries, and indulging in other activities to come closer to nature. Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote alongside, "My little film! Enjoy!"

Have a look at the short film here:

Jacqueline has been making the most of her time as she enjoys the time in nature's lap. She recently turned the cover girl for a popular magazine and posed with the horses at the farmhouse. her pictures received praise from many on the social media.

