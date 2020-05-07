'Dear Quarantine' Jacqueline Fernandez posts short film shot on Salman Khan's beautiful Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, ever since the coronavirus lockdown in the country came into force, has been sharing beautiful pictures from Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. She has been self-quarantining with the actor, his family, and friends there. Jacqueline shared a video of a short film that captures the beautiful location and the ambiance of the in the lush-green property. Not only this, but she's also seen riding a horse, climbing coconut trees, drying clothes, feeding farm animals, picking berries, and indulging in other activities to come closer to nature. Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote alongside, "My little film! Enjoy!"
Have a look at the short film here:
Jacqueline has been making the most of her time as she enjoys the time in nature's lap. She recently turned the cover girl for a popular magazine and posed with the horses at the farmhouse. her pictures received praise from many on the social media.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue