Salman Khan launches his food truck 'Being Haangryy' amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, is leaving no stone unturned in helping the poor and the needy. He has been donating for the daily wage workers and sharing various videos on social media to make people aware about the coronavirus. Recently, he even shared a video in which he was seen providing what looks like food packets for the local villagers who have been in need, from his Panvel farmhouse. After initiating the ‘Anna Daan Challenge’ now he has come up with a new idea and of donating food through his food truck. As per the latest reports, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has now started his own food truck with the name Being Haangryy.

In the video, a person can be seen distributing ration from the ‘Being Haangryy’ truck. In the beginning of the video, the truck is seen standing outside the station at Khar Road, Mumbai.

#SalmanKhan launches his food truck 'Being Haangryy' to feed needy amid lockdown pic.twitter.com/nQBw98puYY — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) May 6, 2020

Talking about the old video, it showed packets of food being loaded on various bullock carts and tractors not only by Salman but a lot of others including actress Jacqueline Fernandez and his friend Iulia Vantur, who have been staying with him at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The video was shared on Instagram and was captioned, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88." Have a look:

Salman has already been contributing financial aid to 25,000 artists also donated money for specially-abled workers in the film industry. According to the reports in Mid Day, the superstar donated Rs 3000 for the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA). Quoting a vertically challenged artiste Pravin Rana, the report said, "Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us.” He added about working with Salman in Bharat (2019), “During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need."

Have a look at some of his informative social media posts here:

Salman launched his own YouTube channel and shared a song titled 'Pyaar Karona' which was sung by Salman himself. Check it out:

On the professional front, Salman's magic on the big screen will be seen in his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22.

-With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna

