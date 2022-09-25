Daughter's Day 2022: Mahesh Babu & wife Namrata Shirodkar pen adorable posts for Sitara | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara

On the occasion of Daughter's Day on Sunday, several celebrities took to social media platforms and showered their daughters with a heartfelt wishes. Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar dedicated an adorable Instagram post to their beloved daughter Sitara on social media. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself with his daughter and said: "Brightening up my world always. Happy Daughter's Day my little one Sitara Ghattamaneni!"

The actor also shared a pic collage on his Instagram Stories ft. wife Namrata, daughter and son from their Switzerland vacation.

His wife, Namrata, for her part, posted a picture of herself with Sitara and wrote: "I'm glad there's you to laugh with me... and to show me what's special in everything life brings! Happy Daughter's Day my shining star Sitara Ghattamaneni!"

It wasn't film celebrities alone who wished their daughters. Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a good season in England, was among those who wished their daughters on their special day.

Taking to Instagram, Pujara wrote: "A very happy #DaughtersDay to my biggest cheerleader! The cheekiness, the warmest hugs, the cute gestures, uncontrollable laughter, the celebrations from the stands and everything else, Aditi does makes our lives so content and beautiful."

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of 'Athadu'. The duo has two children - Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country.

The film wasn't received well by critics and didn't do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to Mahesh Babu's stardom.

Babu is currently busy doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas movie ' SSMB28' that went on floors on September 12. He will also be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'.

-with ANI, IANS inputs

