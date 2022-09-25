Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Event in New York; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARNAAZ SANDHU Priyanka Chopra with Harnaaz Sandhu at the Global Citizen Event

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu who is currently in the USA on Sunday shared a picture featuring former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Harnaaz dropped a priceless picture from the meet-up with Priyanka. The duo met at the Global Citizen Festival. In the picture, Harnaaz could be seen standing next to PeeCee who was dressed in a white crop top that she paired with an abstract printed shrug and trousers. On the other hand, Miss Universe was seen wearing a black tee that she teamed up printed blazer and blue flared pants. They were also accompanied by two girls in the picture. Sharing the picture, Harnaaz wrote, "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn ... you killed it!"

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

As soon as the picture was posted, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Former Miss World reacted with a heart and smile with red heart emojis. A user wrote, "I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters." Another said, "History made!"

A few days back, Harnaaz had also dined at Priyanka's restaurant Sona, which serves Indian cuisine in the heart of the foreign city. She shared a few pictures from her visit on Instagram Stories.

Harnaaz is the first Indian woman to secure the Miss Universe win in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000. 22-year-old defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

On the other hand, Priyanka is the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador. She has been working with the organisation for more than a decade now. Recently, she addressed the United Nations General Assembly and spoke in depth about the problems the world is currently facing.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

-with ANI inputs

