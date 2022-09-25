Bigg Boss 16 first contestant is fan of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz; is he Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: It is that time of the year when controversies soar high and celebs go unfiltered. It's Bigg Boss time! The controversial reality show is coming back for its 16th season and speculations around popular names joining the show have already started murmuring. While a confirmed name is yet to come from the makers, they have amped the excitement by giving all a glimpse of a contestant.

While they did not disclose the contestant, they got the actor to wear a mask and answer some fan questions. On Colors TV's Instagram page, the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant answered ‘Ask Me Anything’ questions. albeit wearing a mask. Ever since the videos were out, fans are guessing, the actor is Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Gautam Vij.

In the videos shared on Instagram Story, the actor answers questions ranging from what makes him different from other contestants to why he picked Bigg Boss 16 and what will be his strategy in the game. He also revealed that Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were his favourite contestants so far.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host. In the recently released promo, he channeled his inner Gabbar Singh from the iconic film 'Sholay' to showcase an interesting peg of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 16. Mouthing Gabbar's dialogues from the film with a twist, Salman is heard saying: "Pachas pachas kos jab bacha royega maa kahegi soja varna Bigg Boss aa jaayega."

Like Gabbar was introduced in the 1975 action-thriller film, similarly, Salman in the dressed like a dacoit enters the scene with the same background score that was used in the 1975 film for the iconic villain, originally played by Amjad Khan.

He added that this time the game is going to change as Bigg Boss will himself play the game. Bigg Boss which used to be the voice of every season will be playing the game and become part of it.

Few names that are rumoured to be part of the show included Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, 'Imlie' fame Sumbul Touqueer , Tina Dutta, Surbhi Jyoti, Abdu Rozik, and others. But nothing has been confirmed officially.

Don't miss these:

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan's film earns THIS much

Chup Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer pulls audience to theater?

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt looks no less than a wonder woman in Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot

Latest Entertainment News