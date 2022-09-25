Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt looks no less than a wonder woman in Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stills of Alia Bhatt from Heart of Stone teaser

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt is climbing the ladder one step at a time. As she continues to give some of the biggest hits at home turf, the Bollywood actress is taking a leap overseas too. She's all set to make her Hollywood debut in a Gal Gadot starrer and we finally have the first teaser. While the audience has already scanned stills, BTS photos and every other glimpse of Alia in Heart of Stone, this is the first time that we saw her doing some action in the film.

At 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event', the video was made public on Netflix's YouTube page. Alia also took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the first teaser of the spy action thriller 'Heart of Stone', helmed by the British director Tom Harper ('Peaky Blinders' and 'War and Peace'). Gal 'Wonder Woman' Gadot plays the lead character, CIA Agent Rachel Stone, with Jamie Dornan, an actor and musician from North Ireland who first got noticed in 'Fifty Shades of Gray', 'Hotel Rwanda' and 'Criminal Justice' star Sophie Okonedo, and Alia, who essays the part of Stone's understudy, Keya Dhawan.

The teaser is loaded with high-adrenaline action showing Gadot doing what she's best at -- kick some hostile ass. At the start of the video, a long shot of a bike speeding through a coastal road and a desert could be seen. Then comes a voiceover, which goes like, "You know what you signed up for--no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important." The video then provides the first glimpse of Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone amid montages of desolate neighbourhoods. Afterwards, the video provides a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from the movie as well as a sneak peek at how they ultimately play out.

After a quick glimpse of Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the movie and Jamie Dornan, there are several shots of fast-paced action scenes. Heart of Stone promises to be a truly epic novel. It's a very real, gritty action thriller.

"Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline she's addicted to," says Gadot in the teaser. "It is going to be extremely epic ... a super grounded raw action thriller," she promises her fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's 2023 release on Netflix.

Adding more to it Alia says, "It has these characters that you connect with and feel for." The video also reveals that her character in the film is called Keya Dhawan, but does not reveal more details about the character.

Alia also filmed several action scenes for the movie. Earlier this year, visuals of the diva filming scenes with her visible pregnancy bump appeared online and created a huge buzz.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

