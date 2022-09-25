Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan's film earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhokha Round D Corner poster

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan's film which also stars Aparshakti Khurrana has definitely benefited from National Cinema Day. But, that doesn't put the film on the list of high-earning films of the year. Despite a loved name like R Madhavan, the film earned close to Rs 1 cr on its opening day. Day 2, doesn't look very promising.

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Report

'Dhoka: Round D Corner' had a decent opening at the box office on the first day. The film had hit the theaters on the occasion of National Cinema Day and earned Rs 1.25 crore. As per reports, there has been a decline in the film's earnings on Saturday. On the second day, it earned Rs 0.55 crore. This brings the total earnings of the film to Rs 2.50 crore.

About Dhokha Round D Corner

Starring actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Bollywood film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' had hit the theaters on September 23. Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

The film also sees R Madhavan featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance'. He found it an honour to feature in the number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' which is a remake of the legendary song 'Zooby Zooby'.

Speaking about the song, R Madhavan in a statement said: "It's been a while since I worked on such a song that makes you want to dance. 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja' was extremely fun to shoot and to recreate an iconic song is a great a pleasure and honour. I am not much of a dancer myself but this song will definitely make you groove with its classic retro vibe."

Latest Bollywood News