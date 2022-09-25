Chup Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer pulls audience to theater?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESHLAUS Chup

Chup Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer had a fun day at the box office on its opening, thanks to cinema day. With lower ticket prices, the audience thronged the theaters and showed their support for the film. But did it survive on day 2, is something yet to ascertain.

Chup Box Office Report

"Chup had a decent first day as it collected in the 2.75-3 crore nett range which may well have been its first weekend if it was not for cinema day. A film like this gets a huge boost with lower ticket rates as its difficult to get people out for this type of content without an incentive," reports Box Office India.

"The film also got a good number of footfalls which can really help if word of mouth is good as word spreads faster when more people spread it. The problem is basically its based on the industry and on reviewers. This all maybe good within the industry and media circles but majority of public does not care or is even interested in these industry going ons which are also actually irrelevent for the industry as well in the bigger picture," the report added.

About Chup

'Chup', directed by veteran ad filmmaker and director R. Balki is a film centred around revenge killings. The needle of suspicion in it points to a filmmaker, who's believed to have committed the murders after critics panned his movie while being generous to what he believes less-deserving films.

The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Rama, who plays the film director, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

The film, to be released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

