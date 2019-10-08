Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha as dangerous villain Balli

Salman Khan  introduced his nemesis Sudeep Kichha as Balli from the upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 12:26 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in Dabangg 3

After treating fans with his look as Chulbul Pandey from the upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has introduced his nemesis Sudeep Kichha. The actor took to his social media on Tuesday to tease fans with another poster of his film featuring South Indian superstar Sudeep. He captioned the poster saying, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in 'Dabangg 3'.”

Sudeep is the newest entry in the Dabangg franchise. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the role of a villain in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively. 

 

