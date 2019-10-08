Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha as dangerous villain Balli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in Dabangg 3

After treating fans with his look as Chulbul Pandey from the upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has introduced his nemesis Sudeep Kichha. The actor took to his social media on Tuesday to tease fans with another poster of his film featuring South Indian superstar Sudeep. He captioned the poster saying, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in 'Dabangg 3'.”

Sudeep is the newest entry in the Dabangg franchise. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the role of a villain in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page