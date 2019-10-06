Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
Salman Khan remembers Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary as he wraps up Dabangg 3 shoot

Salman Khan wishes Vinod Khanna aka Prajapati Pandey of his film on his birth anniversary and also announces the wrap up of Dabangg 3 shoot.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2019 23:03 IST
Salman Khan remembers Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary on the last day of Dabangg 3 shoot

On veteran actor Vinod Khanna's 73rd birth anniversary, how can his onscreen son Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan forget to wish him? The Dabangg 3 actor took to his social media handle to share a video with the cast and crew of the film and wished the late actor and also announced that the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video saying, "Humara Dabangg 3 ka last day tha, humara pack up ho chuka hai aur khushi ki baat ye hai ki humare VK sir yaani ki Vinod Khanna sir unka aj janamdin hai. Humare prajapati pandey sir ka aj janamdin hai aur humne humari Dabangg 3 ki shooting aj packup ho chuki hai. VK sir we all miss you a lot and we have Pramod Khanna, his own brother playing his role. God bless you sir."

He captioned the same as, "#Dabangg3." Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

#Dabangg3

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

The actor sometime back announced the association of the late actor's brother's association in the film. Check out the video here:

Talking about the film, it is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films. The film will not only have Sonakshi Sinha but will also have Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Saiee.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @beingsalmankhan On location #dabangg3 . . . @saieemmanjrekar #salmankhan #saieemanjrekar

A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar) on

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 this year. 

