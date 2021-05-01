Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHVARDHAN RANE COVID-19: Harshvardhan Rane puts his bike on sale to raise funds for oxygen supplies

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has put his bike on sale to raise funds for oxygen supplies. He took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with it and wrote, "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar are extending support through various initiatives to help India combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Harshvardhan is known for films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan. He was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, which released on Zee5 as a film as well as a web series. He battled Covid-19 last year and dubbed for Taish while he was in the ICU.

"I was in ICU. It was not at all easy to dub there but I managed to do it using almost 12 blankets. When I asked for so many blankets my doctors got scared. They thought that I am feeling cold! I did not tell them that I needed the blankets for dubbing. I locked the room and told them that I'm changing.

"I immediately made a cave using blankets and turned off the heart rate monitor as it was creating a lot of noise. I put my phone on airplane mode and started recording. (Director) Bejoy Nambiar sir was apologetic. He did not want me to dub from hospital. But, it was completely my choice. I did not want anyone to suffer due to me. I can do anything for work. Even if you tell me that I have to act from the hospital I will happily do it," Harshvardhan told IANS.