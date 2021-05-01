Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU after testing COVID 19 positive, remains stable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDHIR KAPOOR Randhir Kapoor

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source, his health condition is currently stable. "He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

Authorities at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital confirmed on Thursday. "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.

Also read: Vikram Singh Chauhan of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! marries girlfriend Sneha Shukla in intimate ceremony

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Also read: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away due to Covid-19 complications

The 74-year-old, who is the father of actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and is married to actress Babita, has lately been in the news after Bombay High Court asked him and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", "Jeet", "Jawani Diwani", "Lafange", "Raampur Ka Lakshman" and "Haath Ki Safai".

--- PTI inputs

For more entertainment news click here!