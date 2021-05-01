Vikram Singh Chauhan of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! marries girlfriend Sneha Shukla in small intimate ceremony

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRAM SINGH CHAUHAN Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sneha Shukla

'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is now married to girlfriend Sneha Shukla. The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans and followers. In the picture, we see bride Sneha in a gorgeous red lehenga with intricate work on it, while groom Vikram looked dapper in a contrasting pale pink sherwani. Sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony, the actor informed that the couple had planned an elaborate grand wedding, but owing to the pandemic, they decided to have an intimate wedding celebration with only family in attendance.

"We just became official - With the blessings of our parents and God - Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love," he wrote alongside the photo.

Vikram's co-star Aditi Sharma commented on the post and congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations finalllyyy!!! love you guys and may god bless you eeeee ! Sooo happy.. as soon as everything gets okay we have to party now."

Actors Pooja Banerjee, Shivani Surve, Smita Bansal, Bhavini Purohit, Shruti Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Asha Negi, Donal Bisht and Namik Paul among others also congratulated the newlyweds.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Vikram Singh Chauhan opened about his wedding saying he was not initially going to break the news of his marriage for at least 10 days. He was planning to get married last year and he had also set a date, but then the pandemic happened and he had to postpone the marriage. The actor also informed that keeping in mind the safety of all, it was just their parents who attended the wedding and everybody present at the venue including the photographer and the pandit got tested for COVID 19.

For more entertainment news click here!