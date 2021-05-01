Saturday, May 01, 2021
     
  5. Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away due to Covid-19 complications

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2021 11:26 IST
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal
Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He has been a part of many popular Indian films like -- Page 3, Prem Ratan Dhyan Paayo, Hijack, Chance pe Dance and Heroine among others. He also acted in television shows namely, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Anil Kapoor starter 24 and Ye Hain Chatein among others. 

Mourning the sad demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

 

