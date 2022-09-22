Code Name: Tiranga teaser out; watch Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu on a fearless mission for the country

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PARINEETICHOPRA The teaser of 'Code name: Tiranga' is out today. Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu look promising in their characters.

The teaser of 'Code Name: Tiranga' is finally out and we can't take our eyes off from Parineeti Chopra as she is all ready to set the big screens on fire with her impeccable performance. The teaser is an espionage action thriller, it is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film marks the filmmaker's return to the espionage genre who earlier had directed the Netflix spy series, 'Bard of Blood'.

The beautiful actress took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser. The post read, "Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN!".

In the teaser, we can see Parineeti in an all-out action role, this will be the first time the actress will step into this genre. Previously, the actress said, “I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It is my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been and to push my limits to bring something new to the table for the audiences”. Further, she revealed, “The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that are in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film.”

Seasoned actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala will also be seen sharing the screen. The film will hit the theatres on 14th October. Parineeti and Ribhu Dasgupta will be collaborating for the second time, the duo was earlier seen the Netflix film 'The Girl on the Train' though the movie didn't do that well in the market. The actress had three releases last year, 'The Girl on the Train', director Dibakar Banerjee’s delayed 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and the Saina Nehwal biopic 'Saina'. She will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

