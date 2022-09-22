Are Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan strict parents? Suhana Khan's answer will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK, Gauri, Suhana

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are doting parents and the world has seen them standing strong with their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. But are they strict when it comes to parenting? Well, we finally know the answer. Thanks to Suhana, who made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 virtually as Gauri arrived at the show with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday.

Gauri, Maheep and Bhavna have been friends for over three decades and their daughters Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have followed their suit in friendship. As the three star moms gathered to be some 'Koffee', the three daughters connected to them via an audio-visual. They had a lot to spill about them. During the AV, Suhana revealed that Gauri is too 'lazy' to be a strict parent and she doesn't snoop around her.

Her answer left Gauri embarrassed and the other two guests and host Karan Johar in splits.

Suhana also revealed that Guari has one bad habit of revealing secrets 'all the time'. She recalled an incident when she was talking to Gauri over the phone and told to keep some bit of information to herself and not tell anyone. Her brother AbRam was listening to their conversation and he barged in saying Gauri will tell it to everyone because she can't keep secrets.

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies', which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name.

'The Archies', produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces. The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

Set in the 1960s, the film is due for a 2023 release on the streaming platform Netflix.

