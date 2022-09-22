RIP Raju Srivastava: Comedian's last rites to be held in Delhi with family and friends in attendance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEBORSHICHOUDH2 Raju Srivastava

RIP Raju Srivastava: Popular stand-up comedian passed away at 58. He had been on life support ever since he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 following a heart attack while running on the treadmill at a gym last month. Since then, he was on ventilator and never gained consciousness. He was declared dead at 10:20 am on September 21, according to hospital sources. Raju Srivastava is to be cremated on Thursday (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, his family confirmed. Raju is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman.

His postmortem was done at AIIMS on Wednesday. Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, said, "Raju Srivastav's post-mortem has been done with a new technique called Virtual Autopsy. It does not require any dissection. The whole process took 15 to 20 minutes, after which the body was handed over to his family."

